Women's March in Birmingham Tomorrow

A new civil rights march will be taking place at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in downtown Birmingham this weekend.

Activists from across Alabama will join together at Kelly Ingram Park to march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington this Saturday. There is also a group of Alabama women attending the national march in D.C. The marches are designed to be rallies for women across the country who want to “proactively preserve” their rights.

Wendy Rawlings is an English professor at The University of Alabama and is attending the march in Washington. She says it’s important for the women of Alabama to speak up for their beliefs.

“It seems particularly important to have an Alabama presence there. I think people will be surprised to see how many of us are waving the banner of Alabama for things like social justice, pro-immigration, etc.”

Marches are being held across the country tomorrow. Those attending the local march in Birmingham can expect the event to begin at 2 p.m.