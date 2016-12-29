Alabama beats Washington for chance at the 2017 Title

The Alabama Crimson Tide is packing its bags for Tampa. The top-ranked Crimson Tide beat the Washington Huskies in what college football historians may compare to Alabama’s 1926 victory over Washington to win its first national championship. The Tide scored ten points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson's interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarborough’s sixty eight yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory. Head Coach Nick Saban is working to eclipse the record of legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant who won six national titles.

Mobile Mayor's Chief of Staff departing...

The controversial chief of state for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is resigning. The Mayor’s office confirms that Colby Cooper is departing to pursue new opportunities. Cooper attracted national media attention after a tree in a Mobile park was chopped down to be the centerpiece of Donald Trump’s “victory lap” visit earlier this month. The loss of the fifty foot old growth cedar tree at Public Safety Memorial Park drew wide criticism. Cooper announced his intent to resign in a Tweet. Mayor Stimpson issued a press release announcing that he had accepted the decision by his chief of staff.

Happy New Year's Eve

As you enter the New Year, remember who or what helped make the old year special.  Your furry companion is there to share the good times - and even the times that are not so good.  So if you make resolutions, make some that will benefit both of you and help to make the new year truly happy!

Step aside Mobile Moon Pie--The Dothan Peanut is coming!

Organizers in Dothan are preparing for the city’s first peanut drop that will bring in the New Year. A giant peanut will hang on a crane in front of the clock tower on Foster Street and drop on New Year's Eve when the clock hits midnight. WSFA-TV reports the big plastic peanut was delivered Thursday and transported downtown for a test run on Friday. The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, says a kids zone is being set up and there's going to be a balloon drop for them. Peanuts are a prominent part of Dothan’s local economy. The industry claims seventy percent of the U.S.

A Soggy New Year's Eve...

SELMA

SATURDAY...CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE MORNING...THEN RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S. CHANCE OF RAIN 60 PERCENT.

SATURDAY NIGHT...WARMER. RAIN SHOWERS. NEAR STEADY TEMPERATURE IN THE LOWER 50S. CHANCE OF RAIN 80 PERCENT.

TUSCALOOSA

SATURDAY...CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SLEET IN THE MORNING...THEN RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 50S. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 70 PERCENT.

Rural License Offices to Keep Longer Hours

Officials with the U.S. Department of Transportation say they have reached an agreement with Alabama after determining that black residents were disproportionately affected by the state's closure of rural driver's license offices.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx announced the terms of the agreement yesterday. He says the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has agreed, among other things, to expand the hours that the rural offices are open.

Bentley Continues Senate Appointment Interviews

Jeff Sessions
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has finished another round of interviews for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general-designee Jeff Sessions.

Bentley's office says he interviewed six more candidates, including state Attorney General Luther Strange, U.S. Rep. Martha Roby and U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer. The governor also interviewed businessman Tim James, state Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper and state Sen. Phil Williams of Rainbow City.

Alabama Council for Excellent Government Asking to be Removed From Lawsuit

An organization created to advance Governor Robert Bentley's political agenda is asking to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by the governor's former security officer.

A lawyer for the Alabama Council for Excellent Government filed the dismissal motion Wednesday, saying the bodyguard has no grounds to sue the organization.

Ray Lewis last month sued Bentley, Bentley's former political adviser Rebekah Mason and the organization which paid Mason. Lewis claims his career and reputation were damaged as Bentley and Mason tried to hide a relationship.

USS Gabrielle Giffords Delivered to Navy

USS Gabrielle Giffords
Austal has delivered its latest Littoral Combat Ship, the USS Gabrielle Giffords, to the Navy.

The Australian-based shipbuilder and defense contractor announced the new warship was handed over to the Navy last week. It’s the fifth vessel of its kind built by Austal; seven more are currently under construction in Mobile.

The commander of the Littoral Combat Ship squadron, Captain Jordy Harrison, says the ship will join other LCS ships in San Diego next year to undergo testing and training for eventual deployment.

New USDA Loan Policy = Good News for AL Farmers

drought farmer
Farmers in Alabama who have been affected by the extreme drought conditions gripping the Southeast are getting some good news from the federal government.

An unusual budget provision passed by Congress earlier this month means no one who qualifies for a government farm loan in the next four months will be denied.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran is a Kansas Republican who chairs an agricultural appropriations panel. He says the provision allows the Agriculture Department's Farm Service Agency authority to meet the spike in loan demand by using future funding.

