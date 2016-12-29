SELMA

SATURDAY...CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS IN THE MORNING...THEN RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S. CHANCE OF RAIN 60 PERCENT.

SATURDAY NIGHT...WARMER. RAIN SHOWERS. NEAR STEADY TEMPERATURE IN THE LOWER 50S. CHANCE OF RAIN 80 PERCENT.

TUSCALOOSA

SATURDAY...CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SLEET IN THE MORNING...THEN RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 50S. CHANCE OF PRECIPITATION 70 PERCENT.