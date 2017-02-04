Super Bowl Pets

By Feb 4, 2017
Petful.com [Flickr]

Most pet owners know not to let their furry friends have chocolate, grapes, raisins, anything with onion or garlic, and anything that contains the artificial sweetner Xylitol.  But some of our favorite game day snacks can harm our pets in unexpected ways.  Keeping our four-footed family members safe will make for a better day for everyone!

Taxpayers To Pay Over $300K for Legal Fees After Same-Sex Marriage Fight

By Feb 3, 2017
Randall Marshall

The fight over the legality of same-sex marriage in Alabama is finally, officially over. And as the cases wrap up, state taxpayers will be on the hook for the legal fees.

U.S. District Judge Callie Granade has ordered that the state of Alabama will pay over $300,000 in legal fees to several organizations including the Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama. They provided representation for litigants challenging Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriage.

Governor Bentley Lists Finalists for U.S. Senate Seat

By Feb 2, 2017

Governor Robert Bentley is naming six finalists for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.  

Bentley's list includes U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt of Haleyville and the pro tem of the State Senate, Del Marsh of Anniston.

Others include State Attorney General Luther Strange; Bentley appointee Jim Byard; state Representative Connie Rowe of Jasper; and former state legislator Perry Hooper Jr. of Montgomery.

Former State House Speaker Tom Drake Dies

By Feb 2, 2017
wrestlingclassics.com

Former Alabama House Speaker Tom Drake of Cullman has died. 

The law office of Drake's son says Drake died Thursday morning. He was 86.

    A one-time professional wrestler known as the "Cullman Comet," Drake served nine terms in the Alabama House, including two stints as speaker. He was a floor leader for former governors including George C. Wallace.    Drake practiced law in Cullman after leaving politics in 1998. He is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. 

Alabama State Port Authority Strikes Trade Deal with Cuba

By & Feb 2, 2017

Alabama's main port in Mobile has signed an agreement meant to increase trade with Cuba.

The Alabama State Port Authority says the five-year understanding signed Thursday aims to create and improve relationships between Cuban ports, the state port in Mobile and the maritime community.

UA's Dr. Richard Streiffer on Potential Impact of Affordable Care Act Repeal

By Feb 2, 2017
Dr. Richard Streiffer
UA

The Affordable Care Act is seen as one of the defining pieces of President Obama’s legacy – and the new Republican majority has targeted it for repeal.

Leading lawmakers in both houses of Congress have begun work dismantling Obamacare – despite not having any plan in place for a replacement, and despite polling that suggests an overwhelming majority of Americans oppose its repeal without a replacement ready.

Dr. Richard Streiffer is the dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama. He joins us to explain the current state of the health insurance marketplace in Alabama, what the Affordable Care Act has done for Alabama's citizens, and what it might mean for the state if the act is repealed.

TN Riverkeeper to Sue North AL Utilities

By Feb 2, 2017
Tennessee Riverkeeper

A group of environmental advocates in north Alabama have announced their intent to sue utilities boards in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia over violations of the Clean Water Act.

The Tennessee Riverkeeper issued a press release yesterday announcing their intent to sue the Muscle Shoals Utilities Board and the City of Tuscumbia’s Department of Utilities. The Riverkeeper says the two utilities boards are responsible for over 35 sewer overflow incidents since 2012, illegally pouring over 25,000 gallons of sewage into public waterways including the Tennessee River.

"What's Next?" For Birmingham's Women's Marchers

By APR Student Reporter Caroline Vincent Feb 2, 2017

Opposition to President Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States is clear. An estimated five hundred students at the University of Alabama staged a silent march at the Tuscaloosa campus with one day's planning. Protests at U.S. airports also sprang up spontaneously after Mr. Trump signed the order preventing people from a list of countries from entering the U.S. These demonstrations are in sharp contrast to the carefully planned marches that took place the day after the Inauguration.

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging State Law Blocking Minimum Wage Increase

By & Feb 1, 2017

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging a state law that blocked a plan to raise the minimum wage in Birmingham.    U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by the Alabama Chapter of the NAACP and Greater Birmingham Ministries on behalf of minimum wage workers.

The Birmingham City Council voted to raise the city's hourly minimum wage to $10.10. The Alabama Legislature, before the increase took effect, last year swiftly passed legislation requiring a uniform state minimum wage.

Gov. Bentley Exhausts Campaign Funds on Legal Fees

By & Feb 1, 2017
AL Governor Robert Bentley

Embattled Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley has been forced to empty his leftover campaign funds to pay legal bills as he fights an impeachment push and fallout from a scandal.

Bentley filed his campaign finance report yesterday. The report shows the governor's campaign paid more than $320,000 in legal bills last year.

