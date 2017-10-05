Walt Maddox Announces Gubernatorial Run

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is running for governor.

Maddox made the announcement this morning morning with the release of a video on social media.

The Democratic mayor says the state currently has a "crisis in our leadership" because of scandals and a lack of political courage. He specifically referenced the scandals that ensnared Republicans Robert Bentley, Mike Hubbard and Roy Moore in the last two years, costing each of them their political positions. Maddox also says jobs are leaving the state and that rural hospitals are closing because leaders have not taken on tough issues.

Maddox has been Tuscaloosa's mayor since 2005. He previously served as personnel director for Tuscaloosa city schools and director for the Alabama Education Association.

The party primaries are in June. Maddox will be competing against a Democratic primary field that includes former Alabama Representative James C. Fields and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.