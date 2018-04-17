University of Alabama Cancels White Nationalist Speech

A student group at the University of Alabama won’t be hosting a speech from a prominent white nationalist this week after all.

The group Students for America First had invited Jared Taylor to speak on campus on Thursday. Taylor is the editor of the website “American Renaissance” and planned to give a talk entitled “Diversity: Is It Good for America?”

However, university officials moved to cancel the event yesterday, saying Students for America First didn’t meet the requirements for a registered student organization.

A university statement says the group did not have a full-time faculty or staff advisor. The statement reads that the University is committed to free speech, and Students for America First would be able to re-register as an active organization and reschedule the event if the group meets university requirements.

The group is calling the university’s action “illegal” and plans to contact a civil rights group to challenge the decision.