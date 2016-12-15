UACCS puts on gift drive

As the holiday season rolls along, groups in Tuscaloosa are working to make things a little bit easier on veterans. The University of Alabama’s College of Continuing Studies is partnering with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama for a gift drive for the patients at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

Leroy Hurt is the associate dean for community engagement at the College of Continuing Studies. He says they’re taking typical household items on their visit…

“Things like socks, toiletries, those kinds of personal things people would use on a day to day basis. Even some laundry detergent, some practical things that were suggested by the medical center staff.”

Hurt says if anyone wants to contribute they can do so until it is time to deliver the gifts, which will be taken to the medical center Friday afternoon at 3pm.