UA Student Expelled Over Racist Videos

A University of Alabama student who repeatedly used a racial slur in videos on social media received immediate condemnation from her sorority and her school.

UA President Stuart Bell called the videos “highly offensive and deeply hurtful” and says the student, Harley Barber, is no longer enrolled at the university.

The videos, in which Barber repeatedly uses a racial slur for African-Americans, were first posted on a private Instagram account. However, recordings of the videos were widely shared on social media and eventually caught the attention of school administrators.

Barber identified herself in the videos as a member of Alpha Phi sorority. Linda Kahangi, executive director of Alpha Phi, said yesterday that the videos are “offensive and hateful to our members and to other members of the Greek and campus community.” Kahangi confirmed Barber is no longer a member of the sorority.

Barber told the New York Post that her actions were wrong and she would be returning home to New Jersey.