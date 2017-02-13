UA Dance Marathon Benefits Children's of AL

Students at the University of Alabama were dancing for children last weekend.

More than 200 students participated in the Alabama Dance Marathon on Saturday. The event is 12 hours of non-stop dancing meant to raise money for Children's of Alabama, a children’s hospital in Birmingham. Participants had to keep moving from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., and weren’t allowed to sit.

The event was the culmination of a year-long fundraising effort in which the students raised just over $340,000 for the hospital. The money will go straight to Children's of Alabama to benefit kids with cancer and their families.

The Dance Marathon is in its sixth year on campus. The event raised more than $210,000 for Children's in 2015.