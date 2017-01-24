UA Cadets Win Regional ROTC Challenge, Heading to West Point

Several future military officers at the University of Alabama will be headed to West Point after winning an ROTC competition over the weekend.

The UA cadets competed in what’s called the Brigade Ranger Challenge – a regional tournament for the winners of similar competitions in five Southeastern states and in Puerto Rico. Events included a fitness test, timed weapon assembly, land navigation, a 6.2 mile march and more – all while wearing about 40 pounds of gear. Alabama’s team won five of the seven events involved.

One cadet, UA senior Brandon Sinnott of Wildwood, Missouri, said he was very proud of his team. He said by the end of the challenge, their feet hurt and their bodies ached, but they motivated one another.

The eleven cadets will now travel to the national competition at the United States Military Academy at West Point in April. They’ll be facing the winners of eight other regional tournaments as well as international teams and teams from the Military Academy.