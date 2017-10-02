UA to Build New Cybersecurity Lab

The University of Alabama will soon be building a new high-tech cybersecurity lab in order to conduct research on business data intelligence, thanks to a $5 million donation.

The donation comes from Marillyn A. Hewson, an alumna of the University and the chairwoman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin. The Tuscaloosa News reports the new cybersecurity lab will be built at Bidgood Hall on UA’s campus, and the new research will be conducted through the Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration. The donation will also fund two new faculty endowments, an endowed undergraduate scholarship and a graduate assistantship.

The lab will be named after Hewson, who has worked with Lockheed Martin for more than 30 years. She’s held a series of executive positions including president and CEO and executive vice president of Electronic Systems.