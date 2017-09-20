Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Hits Puerto Rico; Senate GOP's Health Care Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico.

-- How Rick Santorum Got A Haircut And Revived The GOP's Obamacare Repeal Effort.

-- Who Can Really 'Drain The Swamp'? Alabama GOP Primary Race Pits Trump Against Bannon.

And here are more early headlines:

More Than 200 Dead In Mexico Quake, Rescue Work Ongoing. (ABC)

9th Fla. Nursing Home Resident Dies After Hurricane Irma. (Sun-Sentinel)

South Korea Says Trump "Firm" On North Korea. (Reuters)

Kenyan Supreme Court Explains Why It Overturned Election. (Bloomberg)

Rohingya Refugees Face Heavy Rain After Fleeing Myanmar. (AP)

Mumbai Inundated Again By Flooding. (NDTV)

Baseball Teams Set New Home Run Record. (SI.com)

