TN Riverkeeper to Sue North AL Utilities

A group of environmental advocates in north Alabama have announced their intent to sue utilities boards in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia over violations of the Clean Water Act.

The Tennessee Riverkeeper issued a press release yesterday announcing their intent to sue the Muscle Shoals Utilities Board and the City of Tuscumbia’s Department of Utilities. The Riverkeeper says the two utilities boards are responsible for over 35 sewer overflow incidents since 2012, illegally pouring over 25,000 gallons of sewage into public waterways including the Tennessee River.

Founder and Executive Director of Tennessee Riverkeeper David Whiteside says this is a non-partisan issue. He says no one wants sewage in their water, no matter how they vote.

The lawsuit will be officially filed at the end of a 60-day notice period of intent to sue, in early May. The utility departments in Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia have not yet responded to the allegations.