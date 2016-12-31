Step aside Mobile Moon Pie--The Dothan Peanut is coming!

Organizers in Dothan are preparing for the city’s first peanut drop that will bring in the New Year. A giant peanut will hang on a crane in front of the clock tower on Foster Street and drop on New Year's Eve when the clock hits midnight. WSFA-TV reports the big plastic peanut was delivered Thursday and transported downtown for a test run on Friday. The Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, says a kids zone is being set up and there's going to be a balloon drop for them. Peanuts are a prominent part of Dothan’s local economy. The industry claims seventy percent of the U.S. peanut crop grows within one hundred miles of Dothan. The Dothan Peanut joins Mobile’s six hundred pound model of a Moon Pie, which is lowered from RSA Tower at the stroke of midnight.