State Senate Delays Vote on Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

The state Senate has delayed a vote on a bill that would bar changes to historic or Confederate monuments in Alabama.

Senators said Thursday that they needed more time to review the measure.

The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act comes amid regional debate over the appropriateness of monuments, street names and buildings with visible links to slavery.

The bill would forbid changes to or the removal of monuments that have been on public land for more than 50 years.

Proponents say the measure preserves history. Critics argue that the Confederate monuments are offensive.