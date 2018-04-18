State Lawmaker, Lobbyist to Appear in Court

An Alabama legislator and a lobbyist who once chaired the Alabama Republican Party are scheduled to appear in federal court later today on conspiracy charges.

Alabama Republican Representative Jack D. Williams of Vestavia Hills and lobbyist Marty Connors are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in federal court in Montgomery.

The two were arrested earlier this month, along with G. Ford Gilbert of California, on conspiracy to commit bribery and mail fraud charges.

Those charges relate to payments made to another lawmaker to advance an insurance bill. Prosecutors say Gilbert paid then-state Rep. Micky Hammon to push legislation in 2016 that would require Blue Cross to cover treatments at his diabetes clinics.

Prosecutors say Williams and Connors knew of Hammon's financial interest and tried to help him. The bill ultimately failed to pass the state legislature. Hammon has already pleaded guilty to federal mail fraud charges and is currently serving a three-month prison sentence.