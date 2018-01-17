Senators Vote to Get Rid of Marriage Licenses

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would take the state out of the marriage business.

The measure Senators approved yesterday would do away with marriage licenses issued by county officials as well as the state requirement for married couples to have a wedding ceremony. Couples would instead sign and submit a form.

The bill comes as a few probate judges in Alabama still refuse to issue marriage licenses to anyone so that they don’t have to issue them to same-sex couples.

It’s the fourth straight year state Senator Greg Albritton has proposed the bill. He says it “truly separates the church and state.”

Senator Phil Williams was the lone “no” vote. He worries the change will water down the meaning of marriage.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives.