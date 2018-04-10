Sen. Doug Jones' Book to Release in January

Alabama U.S. Senator Doug Jones, the Democrat who unexpectedly prevailed in one of the country's most Republican states, has a book set to come out next year.

St. Martin's Press told The Associated Press that Jones' "Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing that Changed the Course of Civil Rights" is scheduled for release in January.

Before his upset win last year, Jones was best known for successfully prosecuting two Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing that killed four black girls. The book will cover his time as a U.S. attorney in Alabama as well as his Senate race against Republican Roy Moore to succeed Jeff Sessions, who is now the U.S. attorney general.

Jones wrote "Bending Toward Justice" with Greg Truman. Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Bragg contributed a foreword.