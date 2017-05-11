Selma School Superintendent Suspended

The superintendent of Selma’s city school system has been placed on administrative leave for reportedly violating her contract.

The Selma Times-Journal reports Angela Mangum was suspended earlier this week after failing to notify Selma’s school board she was pursuing other employment opportunities.

School Board President Johnny Moss says the board discovered Mangum was a finalist for the position of superintendent of Pike Road Schools late last week through local media. Mangum’s contract requires her to give the board three months’ notice or notify the board president immediately after deciding to entertain any job opportunities outside the school district.

Mangum was hired by Selma City Schools in 2015 on a three-year deal. If the board terminates her employment, she won’t be owed any compensation. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23 at Selma High School.