Sally Kohn: What Is The Opposite Of Hate?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Why We Hate.

About Sally Kohn's TED Talk

Political commentator Sally Kohn wanted to understand why people hate. She traveled the world tracking down stories of hatred - but along the way, discovered an uncomfortable truth about her own past.

About Sally Kohn

Sally Kohn is a columnist and political commentator for CNN. She is the author of the book The Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity.

Kohn is also the host of the podcast State of Resistance with Sally Kohn, a show that explores the emotional toll of activism on community organizers and leaders on the left. Previously, Kohn was a Fox News contributor and worked for as a community organizer for more than 15 years.

Kohn's writing has also appeared in the Washington Post, New York Times, as well as several other publications.

