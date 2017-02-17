Report: Grumblings among Alabama's GOP lawmawkers

All may not be well with Alabama’s Republican legislature. GOP House member Ed Henry says his colleagues are "deeply divided" over floor leadership and the direction as a caucus. Henry went as far as to ask for a "no-confidence" vote Wednesday in longtime Majority Leader Micky Hammon. Henry resigned as vice-chairman of the caucus. He says Hammon narrowly held on to his position, although other Republicans said the vote results are confidential. Hammon says he remained majority leader after Henry raised his concerns.