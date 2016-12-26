Report: Fairhope says "no thanks" to Senior Bowl

The Mobile area will be awash in orange during the Reese’s Senior Bowl next month, but not in Fairhope. The city on the Eastern Shore says it won't be hosting a Senior Bowl practice next month. City Council members earlier this month had questioned whether it was worth paying $35,000 to the Senior Bowl to host a practice ahead of the annual game. Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson told AL.com that it's now too late to arrange to host a practice ahead of this year's Game. However, she said city officials are looking at possibly resuming the practice for the next year. Alabama’s Ryan Annderson, and Jonathan Ford and Montravius Adams of Auburn are invited to play.