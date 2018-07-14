Pet Fire Safety

One of the best ways to keep your pet safe is to keep your home safe. And often, one of the best ways to keep your home safe may be to keep your pet from dangerous situations that could cause a fire!

Most of us have smoke detectors in our homes to warn us in case a fire breaks out. But how many have a plan for getting out of the house safely, and does that plan include your pet?

The National Fire Protection Association indicates that half-a-million pets are affected by house fires every year. One way to keep your furry friend safe is to have a plan so that you’re not scrambling in a panic trying to find what you need.

Your plan might include keeping a leash or cat carrier near the exit, so you can grab-and-go. Take note of where your pet likes to hang out – under the bed, in a comfy chair – in case you need to get out quickly. Maybe even try a test run so everyone in the house knows exactly what they need to do.

And a collar with ID tags will help if your pet gets away from you. Even better - have your animal microchipped. It’s permanent ID that can’t be lost. Just make sure your contact information is up to date.

The National Fire Protection Association also reports that pets are responsible for causing one thousand house fires every year. There are several things you can do to reduce the risk.

Keep all lit candles out of reach of your furry friends, and never leave a lit candle unattended. If you leave the room, blow out the flame.

Gas stoves and cooktops can also pose a hazard, if your pet paws at the knobs. Consider removing the knobs when not in use, or using knob safety covers.

Leaving a glass water bowl for your pet on a wooden deck could be a fire hazard. The water and glass can magnify the sun's rays causing the wood deck underneath to ignite. Stainless, plastic or ceramic bowls are good alternatives.

Finally, get a pet alert static window decal that tells rescue personnel how many pets are in the home, and what type. You can buy them at pet supply stores; or, go online to ASPCA.org and request a free Pet Safety Pack which includes a window cling.

Tomorrow, July 15th, is National Pet Fire Safety Day, a good reminder that keeping your loved ones safe and protected could prevent a tragedy, especially when you’re speaking of pets.

