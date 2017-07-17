"Operation Southern Shield" Begins Today

Police in Alabama and four other Southeastern states are cracking down on traffic violations this week in an effort to cut down on wrecks and traffic fatalities.

“Operation Southern Shield” starts today in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs oversees grants used for the program. They say officers will be looking to reduce the number of drivers speeding, driving impaired or distracted, and not wearing seatbelts.

Highway patrol officials say drivers can expect to see additional state troopers and local police on both interstate highways and back roads all this week.

Alabama state officials say the operation is being held in July between other major highway safety campaigns to coincide with the larger-than-normal amount of drivers on the roads for summer travel.