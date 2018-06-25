NWS Confirms EF-2 Tornado Struck Cullman Co.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was a tornado that tore through a northern Alabama county Friday night, uprooting and destroying a mobile home and leaving two adults and two children with minor injuries.

NWS officials confirmed an EF-2 tornado struck the areas of Jones Chapel and Vinemont in Cullman County around 7 p.m. Friday.

Cullman County Assistant Emergency Management Director Scott McDonald says two adults and two children were injured. He says the children, a 7-year-old and 3-week-old, suffered cuts to the face and body but the injuries were overall minor. The adults in the home also sustained minor injuries.

No deaths were reported.

The Cullman County Sheriff's Office says the storm also brought down trees and power lines. McDonald says there were also some reports of trees and power lines down in nearby Morgan County.

National Weather Service officials say the same storm produced another EF-0 tornado that struck earlier in the evening near Sardis in Winston County and then moved into Cullman County. That tornado caused minor property and tree damage; no injuries were reported.