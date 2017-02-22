New State AG Addresses Law Enforcement on Cyber Crimes in Tuscaloosa

Law enforcement officers across the state are learning how to take the fight on crime online.

The Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force is hosting two eight-hour sessions at the University of Alabama’s campus. The free training is the first of its kind in West Alabama, and teaches officers about how to get warrants for electronic data, and how to handle digital forensics evidence.

Alabama’s new Attorney General Steve Marshall addressed the students about the importance of their work. He gave some examples from his career as a prosecutor in which digital evidence was the key in convicting criminals.

Marshall says this program is an unusual opportunity for officers.

“It’s unique in the sense that law enforcement is coming together collaboratively in saying, ‘We’ll create the experts, we’ll invest the resources, and be able to say regardless of the jurisdiction of the case, we’ll be able to help you.’ The key is finding those folks that can do it and do it well, and basically unleashing them against the bad guys.”

Marshall says digital evidence like what the Task Force processes is often crucial in fighting child abuse and child pornography.