New Attorney General Will Recuse Himself From Bentley Investigation

New State Attorney General Steve Marshall will recuse himself from an investigation of Governor Robert Bentley, the man who appointed him to the job last week.  

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall

The announcement Wednesday is confirmation that the attorney general's office is conducting an investigation related to Bentley.

Marshall, after being sworn in Monday, said he would recuse from any direct investigation involving Bentley. Marshall appointed former Montgomery County district attorney Ellen Brooks to oversee the probe.

Bentley named Marshall as attorney general a day after he appointed former Attorney General Luther Strange to take the U.S. Senate seat of Jeff Sessions.

Strange in November asked a legislative committee to pause an impeachment investigation while his office did "related work."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones said he expects the committee to resume its investigation.

Tags: 
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall
Alabama Governor Robert Bentley
Robert Bentley Scandal
Ellen Brooks
Luther Strange
Jeff Sessions

Bentley Lawyer Denies Governor's Campaign Fund Violated the Law

A lawyer for Governor Robert Bentley is denying that his campaign fund violated the law by paying legal fees for a former aide with whom Bentley was accused of having an affair.  

Bentley attorney William Athanas says the roughly $9,000 payment for legal fees of Rebekah Mason was consistent with state law. He says that's because it involved work she performed as Bentley's senior political adviser.

Steve Marshall Sworn In as Alabama AG

Steve Marshall AG
Albert Cesare / Montgomery Advertiser

Steve Marshall was sworn in as Alabama's new attorney general yesterday.

Marshall took the oath of office yesterday afternoon in Montgomery. Late last week, Gov. Robert Bentley named Marshall, the long-time district attorney of Marshall County, to the position. It had been vacant since Bentley appointed former Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate.

At his swearing-in, Marshall said fighting public corruption and combating human trafficking would be among his top priorities.

Strange to Replace Sessions in U.S. Senate

Luther Strange

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley has appointed the state’s Attorney General Luther Strange to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate.

Sessions was confirmed yesterday as the 84th Attorney General of the United States, leaving a vacancy for Alabama’s representation in the Senate. Strange will begin serving in the Senate immediately and will hold the position until a special election is held during next year’s general elections. The winner of that election will serve the remainder of Sessions’ term, which ends in 2020.