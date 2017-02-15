New Attorney General Will Recuse Himself From Bentley Investigation

New State Attorney General Steve Marshall will recuse himself from an investigation of Governor Robert Bentley, the man who appointed him to the job last week.

The announcement Wednesday is confirmation that the attorney general's office is conducting an investigation related to Bentley.

Marshall, after being sworn in Monday, said he would recuse from any direct investigation involving Bentley. Marshall appointed former Montgomery County district attorney Ellen Brooks to oversee the probe.

Bentley named Marshall as attorney general a day after he appointed former Attorney General Luther Strange to take the U.S. Senate seat of Jeff Sessions.

Strange in November asked a legislative committee to pause an impeachment investigation while his office did "related work."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones said he expects the committee to resume its investigation.