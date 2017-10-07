Nate Prompts Evacuation Order in Gulf Shores

The latest forecasts estimate Hurricane Nate will make landfall on Alabama's gulf coast as a Category 2 storm, and some residents in Gulf Shores are being urged to evacuate.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft issued an evacuation order for all residents in Emergency District 32 and all beachfront homes and duplexes in Emergency District 33. According to the release, "District 32 includes all properties along West Beach Boulevard located west of Little Lagoon Pass/Lee Callaway Bridge. District 33 encompasses the west beach area between West 8th Street and Little Lagoon Pass/Lee Callaway Bridge".

According to the release, beachfront and low-lying areas are expected to see a storm surge of between 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground along with potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds. The cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have both instituted curfews beginning at 8 p.m. this evening through 6 a.m. tomorrow. City officials are also asking all vehicles to remain off roadways while the curfew is in effect.

Gulf coast waters are closed to the public until further notice, along with all public beaches and beach parking areas, the Gulf State Park Pier, and all Gulf Shores city facilities. The Baldwin County Commission has opened the Baldwin County Coliseum at 19477 Fairground Rd, Robertsdale, AL 36567, for anyone seeking shelter.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect as far north as DeKalb County, with heavy rains and wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour anticipated. Flash flood watches are in place all the way north to the Tennessee state line, with the possibility of 3 to 5 inches of rain.