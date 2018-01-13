NAACP Appeals Ruling in Voter ID Law Case

The lawsuit over Alabama’s voter ID law may not be over just yet. Groups, including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, are appealing a federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the measure. U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler tossed out the lawsuit on Wednesday, saying the state had provided free voter IDs to people who did not have them. Opponents of the law say it targets Hispanic and African-American voters, who they claim are more likely to lack a photo ID.State lawmakers passed the law in 2014, which requires voters to present a government-issued photo identification at the polls before casting a ballot. Critics of the law say it’s designed to make it harder for minorities to vote.