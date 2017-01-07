Maintenance Puts Amtrak Riders on Buses Starting Next Week

Amtrak passengers between New Orleans and Atlanta will be affected by routine maintenance on the tracks next week, and will be put on buses instead.

The work on the northbound and southbound Crescent Line will take place beginning Sunday, January 8 and continuing every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until February 23, according to a news release from Amtrak. During those days, passengers will be provided bus services from Atlanta or New Orleans to several Southeastern stops including Anniston, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, Ala. Both the northbound and southbound trains will run their normal routes on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Thomas Stennis III, Amtrak's Director of Government Affairs - South, says the maintenance is performed every year and is scheduled between two major New Orleans events, the Sugar Bowl and Mardi Gras, to minimize the impact on travel plans.