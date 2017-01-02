Kiffin out as Alabama Offensive Coordinator

Lane Kiffin is being replaced as Alabama's offensive coach, one week before the national championship game against Clemson. Head coach Nick Saban says Kiffin will leave to focus on his new job as Florida Atlantic's head coach. Incoming offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will replace him for next Monday's title game against Clemson in Tampa. Saban says he and Kiffin spoke following the semifinal game against Washington. Saban says considering the time demands on Kiffin, for handling both Alabama and the new team at Florida Atlantic University, it was best to allow to focus on his new job. Kiffin says it's in the best interests of the program.