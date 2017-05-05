Illness Strikes College Baseball Tournament

Authorities say dozens of athletes and coaches from across the South have fallen ill at a college baseball tournament in Alabama, and the cause is -- as of now -- a mystery.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said people affected by the outbreak are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

WSFA-TV reports the athletes and coaches were competing in the Southern States Athletic Conference championship tournament in Montgomery when they became ill.

State health officials say they've confirmed between 25 and 30 reports of gastrointestinal illness with symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. They said some of the people had to go to area emergency rooms.

Mike Hall, commissioner of the Southern States Athletic Conference, says eight teams in the tournament have at least one coach or player affected.

The conference championship tournament is currently scheduled to continue through tomorrow.