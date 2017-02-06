Huntsville Clown School Starts Tomorrow

There's going to be more than a little clowning around in the Huntsville area starting tomorrow.

The Rocket City Clown Alley is starting its latest workshop on the fine art of clowning. The eight-week course starts tomorrow. The class covers all the bases of clowning, from face painting, to juggling, to character development.

Organizer Paul Carlton goes by the clown name Dr. Curley. He says having fun is the first step to clowning.

“We try to encourage people to bring out the inner kid in themselves and relax and have fun at what they’re doing. That’s the key, is if folks will have fun at what they’re doing, they’ll learn all these other tricks.”

The course is open to all ages, though children under 12 require adult supervision. Applications and background checks are required for enrollment. Those can be found at the Rocket City Clown Alley website.