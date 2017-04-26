House Passes Faith-Based Adoption Bill

State lawmakers gave their final approval yesterday to a bill protecting faith-based adoption agencies that refuse to place children with gay parents, or in certain other households, due to their religious beliefs.

The bill would prohibit the state from refusing to license or do business with faith-based adoption groups that refuse placements on religious grounds. Supporters argue the measure is needed to make sure the groups can reasonably operate. Critics, such as the state’s only openly gay lawmaker, Rep. Patricia Todd, say it’s blatant discrimination.

The Alabama House of Representatives unanimously approved a Senate amendment to the bill that would only extend its protections to private agencies that do not accept state or federal funding.

The legislation now heads to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for her signature. She hasn’t indicated yet whether she’ll sign it.

Michigan, Virginia, and North and South Dakota have passed similar laws.