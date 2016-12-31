As you enter the New Year, remember who or what helped make the old year special. Your furry companion is there to share the good times - and even the times that are not so good. So if you make resolutions, make some that will benefit both of you and help to make the new year truly happy!

************************

New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate the end of the old year and the start of a brand new one, with parties and fireworks and other fun stuff. It’s also a time to look ahead and consider how we can make the coming year better, so many of us make resolutions. If you have a list of things you plan to do right - or do better next year, maybe include a few ideas with your furry friend in mind.

Something that will help both of you is to go for more or longer walks. Walking is good for your dog’s health and attitude. Being cooped up in a house or a fenced yard gets old after a while. It would also give you more exercise, and strengthen the bond between the two of you.

Walking a cat is more challenging, although some cats will walk on leash if you are patient with them. Another option is to play games with your cat, with a laser pointer or a toy on a string tied to the end of a stick. Again, it helps entertain your pet, give it some exercise and build the bond you share.

If your pet could talk, you might find out it wants to be spoiled a little – or a lot! After all don’t we all want that? But if you plan to spoil your pet, don’t do it with extra treats. Over time that adds pounds which makes your four-footed buddy less healthy and at higher risk for certain diseases. A little extra play-time is a great way to spoil your pet with entertainment, love and affection.

Something important you can do for your pet is to keep it safe on New Year’s Eve. The dangers posed by fireworks on the Fourth of July hold true for New Year’s. Keep your pet confined and make sure it is wearing at least a collar and ID tag, even if it is already microchipped. If you have guests visiting, let them know your pet should not be given any of the party food - or alcoholic beverages, which can be toxic to dogs and cats.

In fact, if your furry friend could have a vote, it might want you to just stay home together tonight, just the two of you, to ring in the New Year quietly, snuggled on the couch. After all, when you spend time together, that’s what companionship is all about, when we’re speaking of pets.

__>^..^<__