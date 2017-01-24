GulfQuest National Maritime Museum to Reopen

A more than $60 million museum that failed shortly after it opened in Mobile is getting a second chance.

The mayor's office says the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum will hold a grand reopening on the city's waterfront on February 18th. That's during Mardi Gras season, when thousands of visitors are in town for parades and balls.

The mayor's office says the museum will feature a new exhibit on ship wrecks, plus new hours, free parking and lower ticket prices.

The 90,000-square-foot museum is shaped like a ship but struggled to attract visitors after opening. The city officials pulled the plug and shut down the museum in November after only 13 months in operation.

The city says GulfQuest will be open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning February 22nd.