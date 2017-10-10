Gulf Shores to Create New School District

The City of Gulf Shores has approved the formation of its own city-wide school system.

Last night, the Gulf Shores City Council voted unanimously in favor of the measure. Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft told those at the meeting that they did not come to the decision lightly, and “our kids deserve the best we can give them”.

The city council vote kicks off what will likely be a long process of separating from the Baldwin County School System. Officials plan to form a new Gulf Shores city school board within the next month. That group will lead negotiations with Baldwin County school officials.

Al.com reports officials will begin accepting applications to the board October 16, with the hope of introducing the new 5-member board during the November 27 city council meeting. The board will likely hire a superintendent soon after its formation.

Although there are over 70 city school systems in Alabama, no previous separation effort in Baldwin County has been successful. Past attempts by Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fairhope and Daphne have all come up short.