Friday News Roundup - International

Will he or won’t he?

The clock is ticking on President Trump’s decision on the Iran nuclear deal. Can the world hold on to the agreement if the U.S. president lets go?

And what about peace in the Middle East, now that rival Palestinians are trying to mend fences?

And will Spain come apart at the seams from Catalonia’s recent attempt to break away?

GUESTS

James Kitfield, Senior fellow, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; contributing writer, Atlantic Media; author of “Twilight Warriors: The Soldiers, Spies and Special Agents Who Are Revolutionizing the American Way of War”; @JamesKitfield

Jennifer Williams, Deputy foreign editor, Vox; @jenn_ruth

Simon Marks, President and chief correspondent, Feature Story News, serving audiences in the U.K., South Africa, New Zealand, Asia and elsewhere; @SimonMarksFSN

