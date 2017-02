Former Alabama House Speaker Tom Drake of Cullman has died.

The law office of Drake's son says Drake died Thursday morning. He was 86.

A one-time professional wrestler known as the "Cullman Comet," Drake served nine terms in the Alabama House, including two stints as speaker. He was a floor leader for former governors including George C. Wallace. Drake practiced law in Cullman after leaving politics in 1998. He is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.