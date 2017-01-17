Food Truck Court Coming to Downtown Mobile

Developers constructing a new hotel in downtown Mobile area are also rolling out the red carpet for operators of food trucks.

Core Hospitality Advisors is building a Hilton Garden Inn across from Bienville Square in downtown Mobile. The developers say they wound up with some additional land upon beginning construction, and plan to add a food truck court to the property. The space will be called The Back Lot and will have parking and support for three food trucks at a time.

Adam Cowart of Core Hospitality Advisors explains the setup for the food trucks and the patrons.

“It’ll have permanent power for them to hook up, so you don’t have to have any loud generators. And then there will be a large pergola in the center, with picnic tables and string lights, to make it a contained and nice atmosphere for the food truck vendors to park and for people to sit down and enjoy.”

Cowart says they’re working with a local Mobile company called Hummingbird to design a website and social media presence for The Back Lot. Food trucks will rent the space for one of four shifts each day – breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night.

The hotel and food truck court are both expected to open in late January.