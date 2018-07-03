Fmr Arkansas Gov. Endorses Twinkle Cavanaugh

One candidate in Alabama’s Lieutenant Governor’s race just got a big name endorsement. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is endorsing Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh in the Republican runoff.

Cavanaugh's campaign announced Huckabee's endorsement Monday. Cavanaugh was the state chairwoman of Huckabee's 2008 presidential campaign in Alabama.

Cavanaugh currently serves as president of the Alabama Public Service Commission and is facing state Rep. Will Ainsworth of Guntersville in the July 17 Republican runoff for lieutenant governor. The winner will face Democratic nominee Will Boyd in the general election this November.

The lieutenant governor presides over the Alabama Senate. The position is most notable because the lieutenant governor becomes the state's governor if the sitting governor steps down, dies or is impeached.

The office has been vacant since April 2017 when Kay Ivey succeeded Robert Bentley as governor following his resignation.