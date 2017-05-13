Finalists Chosen for Harper Lee Prize

Finalists have been named for a literary award named for the late Alabama author Harper Lee.

The University of Alabama law school and the American Bar Association Journal have named three books that are being considered for the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction.

The annual award is given to a work of fiction that shows the role of attorneys in society and their power to bring about change.

The finalists are: "Gone Again" by James Grippando; "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult; and "The Last Days of Night" by Graham Moore.

Lee is a Monroeville native who attended law school at Alabama. Her classic "To Kill a Mockingbird" depicts small-town attorney Atticus Finch defending a black man wrongly accused of rape.