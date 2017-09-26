FBI: Auburn Basketball Coach Arrested in Fraud Probe

An assistant basketball coach at Auburn is among ten people arrested by the FBI on federal corruption charges. Auburn’s Chuck Person was taken into custody along with coaches from Arizona, the University of Southern California, and Oklahoma State. The FBI says they were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer NBA-destined college stars toward certain sports agents and financial advisers. They are in federal custody and expected to make court appearances sometime today. Other arrests in the case included managers, financial advisers and James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing at Adidas.