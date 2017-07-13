Court Rules 12yo Girl Can Get Abortion

An Alabama state court says a 12-year-old girl who was impregnated by a relative will be allowed to get an abortion without a parent’s consent.

Yesterday, the Alabama Civil Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a girl seeking a waiver from a state law that requires minors receive parental consent before having an abortion. The decision says a relative currently charged with statutory rape got the girl pregnant, and the girl was removed from her home after her mother reacted violently. The girl doesn’t know her father.

The girl had sought a waiver from the parental consent law in order to receive an abortion, but a district attorney objected. A family court judge approved the waiver last month, and the appellate court has now agreed.