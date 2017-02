Alabama Public Radio's Alex AuBuchon anchors APR's entry for Best Newscast. On February 29, 2016 Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, and Donald Trump campaigned in the state. APR's Pat Duggins reported from a candlelight vigil for late writer Harper Lee in Monroeville. Researchers came to Alabama to study tornado behavior in the southern U.S. Finally, an Auburn University study on banking uncovered regulatory concerns.

Best Radio Newscast February 29, 2016 "Alabama Public Radio"