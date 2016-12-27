Be Safe While Disposing of Live Christmas Trees

                While the presents have been unwrapped the Christmas holiday has wrapped up and it is time to remove the decorations. Those with live Christmas trees need to make sure they dispose of them properly.                           

Alabama Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen
Credit firemarshal.alabama.gov

                These winter months have been some of the driest months of the year and the current drought situation make it more likely for a fire to ignite.

Scott Pilgreen is the state of Alabama’s fire marshal. He says cities across the state will help you get rid of your tree.

“A lot of cities around the state advertise and offer areas around the city and certain places you can recycle the old trees they will have big commercial shredders where people can take the trees and those local jurisdictions will take care of them”

                Pilgreen urges Alabamians not to burn their trees despite some of the recent rainfall.

