Barbs fly in Alabama Lieutenant Governor Race

He calls her a "Swampy Star." She calls him a tiger thief. Alabama Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and State House member Will Ainsworth of Guntersville are swapping accusations ahead of Tuesday's heated GOP runoff in the race for lieutenant governor. Each also claims the other is distorting the truth. Cavanaugh is running an ad targeting Ainsworth's theft arrest when he was a college student and was accused of stealing fiberglass tigers in downtown Auburn. The charges were later dropped. Ainsworth is running ads playing on Cavanaugh's unusual first name and lampooning her lengthy resume in politics. "Twinkle Twinkle Swampy Star" is the slogan on an Ainsworth mailer criticizing Cavanaugh's lengthy resume in politics. He is running a similar television ad with a star-gazing couple.