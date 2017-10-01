Auburn University Could Start Undergraduate Degree in Sustainability

Auburn University is proposing an undergraduate degree in sustainability.

Trustees this month approved a new program in sustainable biomaterials and packaging. Officials plan to open enrollment next fall if the plan is approved by the Alabama Commissioner on Higher Education.

A statement from the school says the program would be one of the first of

its kind in the Southeast. It would prepare students for careers in the new bio-based industry that's coming up with alternatives to petroleum-based products.

The School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences is working on the program with the colleges of agriculture, business, engineering and architecture, design and construction.