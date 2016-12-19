ASU Fires President Gwendolyn Boyd

Former Alabama State University President Gwendolyn Boyd says she wishes her alma mater the best despite being fired by the institution.

Alabama State's Board of Trustees voted 8-6 late last week to terminate Boyd’s contract, citing her "failure to maintain the confidence of the board."

Boyd told WSFA-TV she felt her administration was moving in the right direction. Hired in 2013, Boyd was suspended at a Nov. 4 meeting originally called to discuss the school’s budget.

Boyd told reporters she "can't define" how she didn't maintain the board's confidence and said she still has no specifics. She says she loves the university and hopes it will continue to move forward.

Boyd says she plans to return to Maryland. She spent 33 years working as an engineer at Johns Hopkins University.