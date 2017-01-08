Army Flight Training Center Complete in Dothan

Construction is complete on a new Army flight training facility at the Dothan Regional Airport in southeast Alabama.

The Dothan Eagle reports the Army's new fixed-wing training contractor, CAE USA, recently finished construction on a 75,000 square foot training facility. CAE USA President and General Manager Ray Duquette says completing the facility ahead of schedule and less than nine months after groundbreaking is a major milestone, and they will soon welcome their first class of Army students.

The training center includes classrooms, student and instructor lounges, flight simulators, a fitness center and cafeteria. In addition to training students, CAE will also provide continuing education to Army and Air Force pilots.

CAE expects more than 600 students to train each year at the center, beginning this March.