Alabama Prisons See Massive Drop in Correctional Officers Employed

By 10 seconds ago

ADOC correctional officer trainees

Conditions in Alabama’s state prisons are poor. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating possible constitutional violations, and the Alabama Department of Corrections is on trial for allegedly not providing adequate health care to inmates. It’s bad enough that the state is having trouble keeping correctional officers employed.

The number of correctional officers assigned to Alabama’s state prisons fell twenty percent this past year, from just over 2000 in September 2015 to 1627 last September, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

State senator Cam Ward says the precipitous drop is actually fairly easy to explain. Alabama’s correctional officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the state, with over 500 assaults on staff reported last year. But they get paid very little for it. Correctional officer trainees make just over $28,500 a year, compared to state trooper trainees who make over $35,500 in Alabama.

ADOC Commissioner Dunn hopes to implement a pay raise next year.

Tags: 
Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama prisons
U.S. Department of Justice
Alabama prisons understaffed
Cam Ward
Jeff Dunn

Related Content

"...and justice for all."

By Alabama Public Radio 1 hour ago

“…I met some good people in there and some evil, evil people.”

Randall Padgett spent three years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he didn’t commit. If you think he’s the only one with a complaint about the state’s justice system, critics say get in line…

“I have talked to prisoners who are enduring horrible conditions…” Ebony Howard is with the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Prisoners who are not getting the medication that they need. Prisoners who have died since I’ve known them, because they’re not getting appropriate medical treatment.”

Prison Reform: Alabama's overcrowding problem

By MacKenzie Bates Oct 14, 2016

Alabama’s prison system has been in the news a lot this year, and not for good reasons. Inmate riots, as well as allegations of mismanagement and corruption have pointed out plenty of problems. The Alabama Public Radio news team has spent the past several months examining what happens as people go into the state’s prison system and what happens when they come out. Today, APR’s MacKenzie Bates hears from critics of Alabama’s prisons are run and how plans to fix things may just throw money at the problem…

Prison Reform: Health Care in Alabama's Prisons

By Dec 2, 2016
SPLC

Alabama’s prison system has been in the news a lot this year, and not for good reasons. Violence, inmate riots, allegations of mismanagement and corruption and a failed prison building plan in the state legislature have all pointed out plenty of problems.

The Alabama Public Radio news team has spent the past several months examining what happens as people go into the state’s prison system and what happens when they come out.