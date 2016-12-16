Alabama jobless numbers...a mixed bag

Alabama's unemployment rate rose slightly last month. The state says the number of Alabamians without work jumped to 5.9 percent in November. That's up from 5.7 percent in October. Alabama's jobless rate is still better than it was a year ago, but the state still trails the nation. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in November. The state says there are positive signs about Alabama’s economy with more workers on the job than at any other time in 2016. Shelby County has the best jobless rate at Shelby County at four point one percent. Wilcox County has the worst at just over fourteen percent.